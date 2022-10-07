The I Elite League of Cuban Baseball is postponed due to difficulties with the arrival in the country of the team uniforms

The CEO of the company TeamMate for the Americas, Rafael Callas Cabrera, spoke with JIT about the causes that prevented the arrival on time to the Island of part of the uniforms that will be used in the I Cuban Baseball Elite League.

In transit in Madrid, on the way to the Island, the businessman explained that both TeamMate and the Cuban Baseball Federation worked hard to place here, in a timely manner, the kits of the six teams, the referees and other actors of the event.

He commented that despite the tight time available to design and produce the kits, in Chinese factories, the schedule allowed them to be located in Cuba towards the end of September.

Llamas stressed that the entire production, about 4,612 kilograms between clothing, backpacks, briefcases and other means (250 packages), was manufactured in just 23 days, between August 25 and September 16.

He also specified that as of September 20, deliveries began to Lantia Marítima SL, which is in charge of transporting the cargo by air to the Caribbean country.

Unfortunately, Lantia has explained that due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian in the Caribbean and the United States, the airlines “have had to cancel flights and little by little spaces are being reopened and loads are being released with delays due to the back log caused by this situation.

Calls will arrive in Havana this Saturday to support the efforts that allow the arrival of cargo, its review and delivery to the recipient.

“We committed ourselves to quality productions on time for an Elite League that we esteem tremendously. We regret what happened, but above all we work to solve the problem and that the voice of play ball sooner. We further extend our consideration and support to those directly affected by the destructive Hurricane Ian,” he said.

Finally, he highlighted the seriousness with which TeamMate deliveries to the country have taken place in recent years, and exemplified what has happened in recent days for the upcoming U-23 baseball and softball world championships. He referred that shipments are already beginning with a view to the 62 National Baseball Series, whose start is scheduled for the month of March 2023.