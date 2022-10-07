“The first time I went to the psychologist was after Barcelona’s comeback against PSG, it affected me a lot, I was afraid to fall asleep”

2022-10-07

The comeback of Barcelona about him PSG in the Champions League of 2017 will be remembered for eternity as one of the most epic and at the same time controversial of the contest. That team he led Luis Enrique he was being eliminated in the round of 16 and in the last six minutes he managed to score three goals to turn the result around.

They reveal the truth about Barcelona’s comeback over PSG in the Champions League

On the side of PSG, Edinson Cavani he had scored the only goal at the Camp Nou that made the Barça fans tremble. However, Barça ran with great fortune and ended up advancing to the quarterfinals.

Cavani He talked about what happened that night and reveals that it was a very hard blow personally. She even had to turn to a psychologist to overcome that painful fall.

”The first time I went was after Barça’s comeback against PSG. It affected me a lot and there are things that overload you. In five minutes, everything we had been doing changed. It’s such a big blow that you can’t control it,” confessed the Uruguayan striker in a dialogue with Relevo.