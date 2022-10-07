Entertainment

The bad moment of Miguel Bosé that led to hospitalization

The Spanish singer, Miguel Bosé, has been living in Mexico for some time with his entire family and in the last few hours his health problem has resonated, forcing him to be under observation for a long time.

Miguel had to be operated on very urgently for having a several herniated disc that meant he had to rest for several months and therefore away from music and other work commitments.

