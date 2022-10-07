The bad moment of Miguel Bosé that led to hospitalization

The Spanish singer, Miguel Bosé, has been living in Mexico for some time with his entire family and in the last few hours his health problem has resonated, forcing him to be under observation for a long time.

Miguel had to be operated on very urgently for having a several herniated disc that meant he had to rest for several months and therefore away from music and other work commitments.

He was about to tour Spain to present the release of his book “Secret Stories of My Best Songs”, scheduled for October 11, but now he will have to wait.

So he shared a video in which he looks inside different moments of his personal and work life.

The statement made on his Official Instagram

Miguel Bosé posted a photograph in which the description says that he must be operated and any type of erroneous information about his state of health should be disposed of on the ground.

“Dear all, for your peace of mind and so that gossips don’t mischief, more than they have already done, I will shortly be operated on for a severe herniated disc,” he began.

And he continued telling how it came to be like this today: “The crushed vertebrae in my car accident twenty-some years ago have not taken it anymore and have asked for reinforcement, for this reason my tasks, those of the new book, as well as those of the series ” Bosé” (both about to be released), have been postponed.

“I will resume them as soon as possible. I will keep you informed. In the meantime, enjoy two jewels that are about to see the light and tell me. Hugs, kisses and other sweets,” he closed by putting mystery about what is to come in his work turn .

The accident of younger

It happens that Miguel has suffered a vehicle accident on April 11, 1999 in the town of Peralda de la Mata in Cáceres (Madrid), walking along a road the mobile in which he was sitting overturned and as a consequence he had several fractures of vertebrae and ribs and that today at 66 years of age it takes its toll again.