Tecatito Corona shows improvement walking and aspiring to play in QatarHalftime

The Mexican striker Jesus Manuel “Tecatito” Coronakeep going getting better at recovery of the fracture of the fibula that he suffered a few weeks ago and that they have it in the Tight rope whether or not he plays Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Mexican team.

The tecatito it was captured outside of Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium walking without the cast they put on him after surgery and only with a crutch, in a clear sign that you are making progress in rehabilitation to try to be back on the courts as soon as possible.

During the first talk sampaoli as new coach Sevillethe Mexican was one of the most attentive players to the words of the strategist in the locker room, and he knows that he will start with a disadvantage compared to his teammates due to the injury.

The idea of Sevilla medical staff is that in the coming weeks I can start doing some exercises with the ballbut this will happen until be discharged completely surgery and that will be when you no longer use any type of support to walk.

El Tri offered him support

In previous weeks the medical staff of the Mexican National Team He offered Corona and the Seville doctors that the striker be part of the rehabilitation at the High Performance Centerbut this did not happen.

For now will continue to work at the facilities of the Nervión team and will be with the Tricolor doctors until he can break the ranks of his club prior to the Qatar World Cup 2022.