SURRENDERED to border police batter who stood out in the last National Series – SwingComplete

By Yasel Porto

The most recent Cuban baseball player or athlete to cross the border between Mexico and the United States was a prominent outfielder on the last Sancti Spíritus team.

This is the young Dismany Ortiz Lugones, who turned himself in to the border police this Thursday and is currently in a detention center in Texas. This is how they let my colleague Daniel de Malas know.

Ortiz passed through the Rio Grande with a group of friends, through the town of Piedras Negras, in the state of Coahuila. They had been trying for several days until they finally achieved their goal.

The member of the Cuba team in the sub-23 category a couple of years ago, had legally left Cuba for Nicaragua on September 16. From that moment on, the rough journey to the United States began.

I contacted him shortly after one of his fellow travelers (José Karlos Madan) had told me what was happening. He even sent me several photos that were later shared on the different Swing Complete platforms.

The skillful player had a very good performance in the 61 National Series, a contest where his team reached the postseason. He hit .305 with a .425 OBP and .827 OPS.

His total of RBIs (16) and home runs (2) respond to the fact that he is basically a tactful, fast hitter, and that defensively he stands out for his security and covers a lot of ground. In the playoffs he was one of those who shone the most with the wood, achieving an excellent offensive line of .353 / .463 / .934.

Ortiz has averaged .284 in six National Series, and the 2021-22 season was the most outstanding of all. Already in the previous campaign he had shown a considerable takeoff compared to his first four appearances in the highest category of Cuban baseball.

He was a member of the under 23 national team that played the Pan-American championship in Honduras and Nicaragua two years ago. In 2020 himself, he appeared on a preliminary list of the group of Cuban baseball talents prepared by the National Commission with the aim of integrating the 2020-2024 Training Center.