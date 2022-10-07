summary Santa Fe vs Millonarios Liga BetPlay capitalino classic today | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Classic is classic and no matter the sporting moment of each one. It is played at another price. Santa Fe knew it, Arias asked that of the fans, to come and encourage. An agonizing triumph for the Reds, who reached 28 units, tying Millonarios on points.

The start of the match was for the red, with possession, they advanced lines, but without clarity to connect with Morelo, in the last quarter of the field.

The first action of the match was held by Millonarios. Counterattack orchestrated by Silva, depth for Ruiz who reached the area, hit Perea and shot, Aja came to cut the shot. Once again in possession of the ball for the blues, Silva arrived and served Pereira, a controlled shot and the rebound was left to Ruiz, sending the ball near Silva’s area, at minute 7.

Santa Fe went to the long game, going out with Sánchez for De La Rosa, the winger’s crosses were not productive, leaving Morelo and Mier without an option to shoot, leaving a few steps ahead of the line of the ball. The first arrival of the locals was in a medium-distance shot by Rivera, which Montero controlled.

Millionaires went ahead on the scoreboard. From minute 25 to 28, Gamero’s men appealed to the still ball, achieving corner kicks, on a rebound, Israel Alba took a shot from those practices, with a lot of power, to beat Silva.

Arias, from the line, was looking for the right clues for his targets, specifically to the midfielder, to come out with a clean ball and go deeper into the bands, as well as calm in possession. For his part, Gamero talked a lot with Bertel and Quiñones.

When Santa Fe looked for the long exit, he found a measured setback from Millonarios. In one of those plays, Victoria knocked down Barboza, seeing the yellow card. For the start of the second half, the blue coach sent García to the field in his place.

The first play of the complement was by Silva, the blue captain took advantage of the ball left by Quiñones, a shot that went wide. At minute 49, Macallister tried again, an error by Sánchez at the start, he saw the rival goalkeeper in front and tried to hang him, José Silva took the ball without further complication.

At minute 58, Alfredo Arias changed the scheme and sent García, Herrera and Rivas onto the field, removing Mier, Mosquera and De La Rosa, changing to a 4-3-4 marked on the pitch. In the same trading window, Gamero fielded Rengifo instead of Celis.

The blue dominance in the field was ratified in the second goal, at minute 63. A long pass by Llinás, for Juan Camilo Garcia, a mistake by the defense so that Quiñones came from behind, the ball hit the crossbar, on the second play, he sent the ball in the background.

The cardinal’s response came at minute 65. Millonarios’ exit error, the ball went in the direction of the goal for Jefferson Rivas, finishing off and discounting for the lions. Arias added alternatives in attack, took out Harold Rivera and gave way to Neyder Moreno.

Santa Fe’s spirits were on the rise, taking advantage of Millonarios’ errors in the middle of the field. Ball in depth for Rivas, who enabled Neyder Moreno and tied the classic, at minute 69.

Santa Fe’s luck changed at minute 76, a pass from Carlos Sánchez to Wilson Morelo, who took advantage of Montero’s mistake by going out for the ball and scoring the third goal for the jubilant cardinal.

Minute 83 and Santa Fe would be left with a man less, after Jonathan Barboza’s double yellow. Gamero moved the chips again and took out the double pair of central midfielders, García and Pereira, sending Cataño and Herazo.

With the victory, Santa Fe reached 28 units and is co-leader of the championship with Millonarios. The blues will receive Patriotas, while Santa Fe will visit Alianza Petrolera.