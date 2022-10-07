Statements Alberto Gamero after the classic against Santa Fe Liga BetPlay | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Millionaires left with a defeat in the capital’s classic, where Santa Fe came back from 2 to 0. The ambassadors continue as leaders, due to the difference in goal, since the lions reached the same number of units.

Coach Albergo Gamero spoke at a press conference about the match against the Cardinals.

Development of the match: we are sorry for the fans, I told the boys, for what happened. A managed game, where we did not see how they could turn the score around. In football things happen and they score us goals in a row, we find no reaction after 3 to 2. Believe me that’s what I told the boys. There is sadness, unease, there is everything in the dressing room.

The only thing I can say is, at their head, sorry to the fans. We didn’t want to go out like this with this result.

Concern after recent losses: I told you in the locker room, we have to endure, accept a lot of criticism. We will receive insults. It will be a difficult week for us. You have to see if it is the Millionaires of 2-0 or 3-2. We had to score another goal, they did not reach us clearly, I begin to look as a coach, what is the team that we all want to see, which is the one from 2 to 0.

Their first goal was at minute 67. There are two facets, suddenly the word concern, sadness enters. Today I have everything. Because the rival beat us in 15 minutes and the game is 90 minutes, they score the goals for us in that time. Here comes all that.

We are going to take time for this to happen. From tomorrow we have to be strong, we will not let this fall. We have 28 points, we are close to qualifying and at the gates of a final. We have to show the boys how good we are doing and practice on the mistakes. Two turnovers at the start and two goals.

Let’s see if we exceeded with the exit through the floor. I have no answer or words to decipher the game.