So you could have Spanish nationality; Spain approves Grandchildren Law

Spain has just approved the Historical Memory Lawpopularly known asgrandchildren law” with which descendants of Spaniards could claim citizenship of that country.

According to the law approved by the Senate of Spaindescendants of Spanish parents or grandparents could access the nationality according to established mechanisms.

This Law of Historical Memory, if your parents or grandparents lost their nationality or they renounced it, their descendants could still apply for nationality as a “remedial” project after the Spanish Civil War.

Benefits of the Grandchildren Law

The approved document facilitate the requirements so that a person, with direct Spanish relatives, can apply for nationality as established by the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Requirements to apply for Spanish nationality

Being born before 1985

Have a Spanish mother or father or nationalized before your birth

Being under 21 years of age

Under 20 years of age and that the father or mother have obtained Spanish nationality before the interested party turned 18.

Documents to obtain Spanish nationality

The same document establishes some documents that could be requested for the nationality of Spain, some of them are:

Certificate of option for Spanish nationality

Birth certificate of Spanish father or mother

Birth certificate of the interested party

Parents’ marriage certificate

Spanish passport of one of the parents

All documents must be presented at the Consulate General of Spain.

Thousands of applications expected

Spanish authorities indicated that they expect dozens of requests, this due to the large number of displaced persons during the Spanish Civil War of 1939.

The main idea is to reassign Spanish nationality to people who had to leave the country due to Francoism, and lost it for different reasons such as marriage to foreigners.

