Shakira and her controversial message: “It wasn’t your fault…” bursts social networks

Shakira has been in the eye of the hurricane since she announced her divorce from player Gerard Piqué. The international media have not only been interested in the fact, but in everything that is commented through the social networks of both the Colombian singer and the still Barcelona footballer.

From controversial statements to the custody of their children, through their new partners, it seems to be the topic of conversation on the web. Today, Shakira posted on Instagram a short video showing only 4 words: “It wasn’t your fault…”. Therefore, users and fans began to speculate if it was a hint or a new success for the singer.

Clara Chía Martí, Gerard Piqué’s new girlfriend, would be the person with whom the defender cheated on the Colombian singer. According to the English newspaper “The Sun”, Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him. They have kept their relationship a secret, but everyone around them knows what is going on, as the British newspaper explained.

Shakira’s messages

The Colombian artist has portrayed through her songs her opinion and her way of feeling regarding the extinct relationship with Piqué. “The most therapeutic thing has been music,” she says. Her success I congratulate you, which she sings with Rosalía’s partner, Rauw Alejandro, was one of the most listened to songs in Spain during the summer.

For some, the song contains references to the reasons for the separation from Piqué with verses such as “they warned me, but I didn’t listen, I realized that yours is false, it was the straw that broke the camel’s back.” And also from music came another reward. Hips Don’ Lie reached one billion streams on Spotify.