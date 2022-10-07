Sports

Serious mistake made by the fan who caught home run 703 by PujolsHalftime

Mexico City /

Albert Pujols ends his career in the regular season in the MLBconnecting at the end the figure of 703 home runs has reached its end, a home run that had something very peculiar.

And it is that that hit was historic, but the fan who caught the home run will not be able to have a valuable memory for a serious mistake he made.

It happens that the fan left the stadium without authenticating that ball, so it is impossible for him to do so, in such a way that the ball loses its value.

What you should know…

If you catch a historic ball, don’t leave the stadium without the ball being authenticated.

That 703 home run by Albert Pujols is historic. The last one that hit one of the greatest recent idols in the Major Leagues with whom he also surpassed in RBIs Babe Ruth and that makes him number two of all time.

MLB has staff at each of its parks who do the work of marking the balls as authentic. Also gloves, bats, whatever.

But as a fan for the item to have value it has to be identified as authentic before you leave the stadium. You cannot return the next day, as this is to ensure that the ball was not replaced by another.

