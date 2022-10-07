Scammer Anna Sorokin was given house arrest while she appeals her deportation from the US

Anna Sorokin will remain under house arrest while waiting to appeal her immigration case (AP)

This Wednesday, an immigration judge of the United States facilitated Anna Sorokin the benefit of house arrest. The defendant is waiting to be able appeal against your deportation. Immigration authorities explain that their visa is exceeded and therefore must be returned to Germany.

She wants “clear your name”, pointed out on previous occasions his lawyer Audrey A. Thomas. “It is in her interest to continue with the appeal because she has her entire identity at stake.”

Sorokin, 31, is in the custody of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) since March 2021, after spending three years behind bars. Her case went viral as she is being investigated for cheat to banks, hotels and friends to finance a luxurious lifestyle. For this, the young She claimed to be the daughter of an oil tycoon and even a diplomat..

Netflix was inspired by her story to make the series “Inventing Anna”where they show that under the name Anna Delvey she simulated a life of luxury with which she carried out multiple scams.

As explained by the Manhattan immigration judge, Charles Conroy, to access home detention, Sorokin must pay a $10,000 bail, provide a residential address where you will stay for the duration of your immigration case and refrain from posting any type of content on their social networks.

This last condition occurs as a result of the young scammer creating an account Twitter after her release in February 2021, under the name Anna Delvey. In it she wrote a series of things like “Good job @ManhattanDA” and, in her biography, the only thing she pointed out was “I’m back”.

Also, opened a new account Instagramwhere she was very active and often shared photos and videos.

Ana Sorokin’s Twitter profile, opened under the name of Ana Delvey, her pseudonym as a scammer.

For his part, another of his lawyers, Duncan Levin, said that they are “extremely satisfied” with the last resolution of the court that allows him to leave the prison.

“The judge rightfully recognized that Anna is not a danger to the community,” Levin said in a written statement, adding, “While there are still some hurdles to overcome in terms of her release, Anna is delighted to be out.” so he can focus on appealing his wrongful conviction.”

The famous case of “Inventing Anna”

Sorokin was sentenced in 2019 for multiple charges theft. As a result, she was sentenced to between 4 and 12 years in prisonalthough it was released for good behavior shortly after, in february 2021.

However, a few weeks later it was put back behind barsthis time by the authorities of immigrationwho explain that the woman entered the country with a visa, which is exceeded.

Shortly after being released, Sorokin was put behind bars again (AP)

Under the name of Anna Deveywomen made their way into New York’s elite and created a life immersed in luxury. According to the prosecutors, he pretended to have a $67 million fortune abroad and claimed to be the daughter of a diplomat or an oil tycoon.

To add credibility to his story, Sorokin falsified documentslied to gain access to credits in various banks, staying in luxury hotels and even getting wealthy people to pay for plane tickets, among other expenses. Prosecutors estimate that their robberies amount to a total of $275,000.

According to Insiderin January 2021 Sorokin paid a $320,000 restitution to his victimsmoney he received from Netflix.

