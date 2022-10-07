Sara Lee, former WWE wrestler, dies at 30

Sara Lee, here in an Instagram photo from October 4, has died at the age of 30.

(CNN) — Sara Lee, winner of World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) wrestling reality show “Tough Enough” in 2015, has died, according to a statement from her mother shared on social media. She was 30 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that our Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” her mother, Teri Lee, wrote in a statement. “We are all in shock and the arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family grieve.”

Sara Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Westin Blake, with whom she had three children.

CNN has reached out to WWE for comment.

“I think my fans can relate to me because I’m a normal girl,” she told the Midland Daily News in Midland, Michigan, after being voted the female winner of “Tough Enough” by fans. “I’ve just been myself.”

According to the newspaper, Lee, from the small town of Hope, Michigan, is a 2010 graduate of Meridian High School in Sanford, Michigan, where he was on the track team. He also competed in weightlifting.

Lee won a $250,000 contract from WWE but was fired in 2016.

“No tweet or number of words can bring this beautiful human being back, but my whole heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake and his family. Sara Lee will be greatly missed.” tweeted the fighter Chelsea Green. “The photo on the left is how I will always remember her: laughing, smiling, carefree.”

“You were so good in so many ways. You loved your family and friends very much. You were so generous and warm and selfless.” tweeted WWE wrestler Nikki ASH You made me laugh. No matter how long we went without seeing each other, we always picked up right where we left off. I love you Sara”.

“Sara Lee was one of the sweetest people I have ever met and her smile lit up the room. My love and hope for strength goes out to Cory and his three beautiful children,” she tweeted. Shawn Bennetta WWE referee.