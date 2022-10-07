Rubí, “the most famous fifteen-year-old”, confesses to being bisexual

After his fame on social networks in 2016 for his peculiar invitation to his 15th birthday party, Ruby Ibarra It has become a trend in recent hours due to its recent revelations, because in the privacy of a dynamic of questions and answers with its thousands of Instagram followers, it declared to be bisexual.

He talked about his sexual preferences in a live What did you do on your social networks? And in that intimate atmosphere that he shared with his celebrity fans, one of them asked him if he liked women or men.

Before the curiosity of the fanatic, “the quinceañera most famous in Mexico” said that she was attracted to both sexes. And, she explained that she has had courtships with women.

“Yes, I have had one or another girlfriend, but I really had about three and yes I have been attracted to girls,” he commented. Ruby Ibarra, who has just participated in the reality show The academyin Mexico, to demonstrate his talent as a singer.

Although he did not give great details of who his girlfriends have been, he did mention that one of these three was one of his best friends, but that once they ended their relationship, they also stopped having all kinds of contact.

“We are no longer best friends because as we were and everything, the friendship was broken,” explained the young woman, who also said that she does not consider herself “a girlfriend girl” despite the fact that she has also had male partners.

Ruby Ibarra also stated that his family does not know, without specifying why, but that his sister is the only one who knows the secret of his sexual preferences.

As reported by Telemundo, the young Mexican managed to achieve great popularity not only in Mexico, but also crossed borders thanks to the XV-year party that her parents organized for her and to which all people were invited through a video viral. After that, Ruby Ibarra managed to become a famous figure and has even launched himself as a singer of reggaeton and other musical genres, since singing is one of his passions.