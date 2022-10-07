Rubens Sambueza will not continue with Atlético de San Luis

According to sources, Ruben Sambueza has offers from Argentine soccer, to which he would seek to return so that his children begin professional training as soccer players.

Rubens Sambueza will cease to be part of Athletic Saint Louis for the following season. As anticipated ESPN A few months ago, the Argentine midfielder did not enter into the plans of the rojiblanca board to continue his career within the team from Potosí. The injury that the Argentine suffered in his right foot, on Matchday 14 against Atlas, caused the tournament to end earlier than expected.

Despite the above, the player would not hang up his boots, since his future would be in Argentina. Sources consulted by ESPN in South America confirmed that the midfielder is of interest to two Super League teams.

Although the player expressed on several occasions his wishes to continue in the MX Leaguethe reason why he would leave Mexican soccer would be a personal issue, to give him the opportunity for his children to start their professional training as soccer players.

In May 2022, prior to the start of the Liguilla quarterfinals, the midfielder commented, in an interview for ESPNthe situation that prevented their children from being registered with the U-18 categories of Athletic Saint Louis and U-16 from Toluca, despite the fact that their training began in Mexico and not in their native country.

“That’s what I don’t understand, I arrived with my children when they were two and a year and a half old, when I came to Pumas the first time. Then I came back in 2009 and they were already two years older, but they trained here in Mexico, they didn’t play in any club in Argentina, they went to school here since kindergarten, they trained here, as they say: Trained (FM) or Not Trained in Mexico (NFM), but unfortunately they still can’t play in the lower ones, one has 16 and the other is 17 years old and they are getting older and unfortunately also one as a parent has to think things through so that they don’t waste any more time.

The ’10’ of Athletic Saint Louis He arrived at the rojiblanco team as a reinforcement for the Clausura 2022 and, although in his first tournament with the potosinos he was key to qualifying for the Liguilla, in the Apertura 2022 he had few minutes of play, which placed him as the tournament in which the least activity was registered during a ten-year career in Mexico.

In addition to the output Sambuezathe Athletic Saint Louis It has contemplated two more casualties, which are considered in the central defense. Ecuadorian Fernando León, who aims to go to Qatar 2022 with his team, would have an offer from MLS to continue his career. In addition to this exit, the youth squad of América Ramón López would return to Coapa to join the orders of Fernando Ortiz.

In relation to the offense, the team from Potosí has ​​already put on the table a proposal for Abel Hernández to renew with the rojiblancos. The rojiblanca board offered a two-year contract to the Uruguayan striker, a response that would have to be confirmed by the team, before they take a vacation break.

André Jardine’s project continues after the elimination of the team in the tournament. Although the Brazilian coach has aroused the interest of some teams, the contract between the strategist and Atlético de San Luis would make it practically impossible for the winner of the gold medal in Tokyo 2020 to leave for another team.