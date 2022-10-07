Rubens Sambueza is left without a team and returns to dream of a retirement at Club América

The term of the Regular Phase of the 2022 Liga MX Opening Tournament It was a very good omen for some of the Mexican football teams, such is the case of the Eagles of Americawho in full Matchday 17 they signed their leadership with a total of 38 units and also, they were crowned as the best offense of the campaign, a point that makes them one of the most powerful, intimidating and dangerous teams in the game. Maximum Circuit.

However, for some others the closure and end of activities brought some bad news at a general and individual level and one of the pieces that was affected was Rubens Sambuezaformer player of America club who since this year, dedicated himself to defending the clothing of the Athletic Saint Louisa picture that by the way failed to qualify the Repechage and is immersed in some specific problems.

Update in Liga MX

According to various reports, it is expected that the team from Potosí will begin to carry out a kind of cleanup within its squad and between said adjustments, the one born in Argentina it is one of the elements that has a high chance of leaving and saying goodbye to the squad.

What does the future hold for Rubens Sambueza?

First of all, it is important to mention and emphasize that ‘sambu’ will end his contract with saint Louis next December and it has been confirmed that the squad is not interested in renewing his employment relationship, an action that automatically makes him a free agent.

So, can you go back to Club America?

Although at the time, the player himself commented that he would love to live his last days as a professional player wearing and defending the Coapa shirt, he recently explained that their plans have changed. He even revealed that now, one of his main goals is to complete this stage in any box and assured that he will be eternally grateful to whoever allows him to close his career.