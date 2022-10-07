Ronaldo and the signing of Messi: “Can you imagine? It would be great”

Leo Messi has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 30 and speculation about his future has already begun to surface. The last to speak about the Argentine’s situation was former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldolargest shareholder of Valladolid in Spain and Cruzeiro in Brazil.

During a direct broadcast on Twitch, Cruzeiro fans proposed the names of several footballers to Ronaldo so that he could sign them for the Belo Horizonte team and one of the players suggested by the fans was Leo Messi. “Can you imagine it? Messi gets tired of Europe and says: ‘I want to go to Ronaldo’s team’. I want to play for Cruzeiro’. Can you imagine it? It would be great, “Ronaldo joked with his followers on the aforementioned social network.

Ronaldo bought Cruzeiro, the club where he was trained, in December 2021 and Last September the team got promotion to the Brazilian Serie A after being proclaimed champion of Serie B. Cruzeiro is one of the clubs with the most tradition in Brazilian football and its list of winners includes two Copa Libertadores, two South American Super Cups and one Recopa. He has won the Brasileirao four times and holds the record for titles in the Brazilian Cup, with six.