Ricky Martin could no longer after the terrible new accusations of his nephew

October 05, 2022 2:02 p.m.

It seemed that one of the most stable couples in show business on this continent was that of Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef. However, they have found several curves and obstacles in their relationship in recent weeks, which could call everything into question.

It all started with the delicate complaints issued by the singer’s nephew, accusing him of a very serious appearance. They were moments of uncertainty and the media and the public began to speculate that it could bring problems to the relationship. It seemed that everything was calming down little by little when the lawsuit was dismissed, but it has been the opposite.

A new accusation arose against Ricky and the person responsible was again his nephew. The singer reacted with a protection order but now, a new testimony has been revealed that would leave Martin very badly and perhaps in check.

Sadness would overwhelm Ricky

Testimony of Ricky’s nephew

“Yesterday, Sánchez Martin filed a motion where he says that he changes the version and the one now says that in New York in 2012, at the age of 11, a sexual assault by Ricky Martin occurred,” revealed the singer’s lawyer, assuring that everything is false and adding Ricky’s current state:

“Ricky Martin reaffirms that this is totally false. It makes him very sad to have to fight because she is his nephew, but he will do everything necessary so that the truth comes to light and it can be determined once and for all that it is a pattern of defamation and lies of a sick person. . ”