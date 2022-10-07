Relative of Pablo Lyle’s victim breaks the silence: “In the end he is a murderer”

After knowing the guilty verdict of the actor Pablo Lyle, none of his relatives has wanted to speak publicly. But those who have spoken are the relatives of the victim, Juan Ricardo Hernández, the man who, in the middle of a case of rage at the wheel, received a punch from the actor and died days later.

Otto Aguilar, the victim’s stepson, was interviewed by the American press where he said he was happy, as it was an emotional day in which justice was done, however, despite acknowledging that Lyle, 35, had no intention of killing the man attacked, recognized that it is a murder.

The son of the wife of Juan Ricardo Hernández, affirmed that Pablo had acted aggressively, and that the injuries he caused his stepfather had led him to what he is currently experiencing.

Well, when questioned about the sentence, he replied: “He killed him unintentionally, but in the end he is a murderer,” stating that for him it would be fair to give him the maximum sentence, but that he would feel comfortable with 10 years in prison for him. Mexican actor, as he assured that “he must comply”.

And as soon as they asked him about his mother, the victim’s wife, he said he felt sad, because he was going through a very difficult time, because in the end his partner is dead and he is not going to get her back.

“No one has the right to take anyone’s life (…) just out of anger,” Otto told the media.

It should be noted that in recent weeks information emerged where Pablo could be facing another sentence, which would greatly complicate his situation, since the actor would have to pay financial compensation to the family of Juan Ricardo Hernández.

The legal expert, Esther Valdés, who offered an interview to the “First Hand” program, explained that Pablo Lyle’s case would go to a Civil Court for civil damages and monetary damages, which would determine the amount of compensation.

“Based on this determination, a Civil Court proceeds for civil damages, monetary damages and if, in reality, Mr. Pablo Lyle does not have how to pay this type of judgment, and pay Mr. Hernández’s family, he can declare bankruptcy. ”, commented the lawyer.

TV Notes We made known to you the economic situation that Pablo faced, having to pay for his legal expenses, with the support of his relatives, because he had no income. During these three years that his house arrest lasted and since he was accused, Pablo Lyle has not returned to work, in fact, in August 2021 Esther Valdés pointed out that if Pablo Lyle did not have the possibility of paying financial compensation to the family, he would declare bankruptcy, but as soon as he receives economic income for his work, the actor could allocate up to 100% of his income that he finishes paying Debt.

Until now Pablo Lyle’s sentence will be announced on October 26, where his future will be defined.