Raúl Jiménez’s skull has not yet completely welded

That creak that caused the head of David Luizthen player of the Arsenalon Raul Jimenezwhich led to the skull fracture of mexican strikerin the end he did not distance him from the professional soccerbut ensures that there are still sequels.

“I played preseason games with a band that has been changing; before it was a complete protection, then it became smaller and now it is a bandribbon type of long hair, which covers more that part, because it is where the skull is not completely welded. It is protective and no critical hit.

“I have the cleft of the skull and it is difficult for them to hit me again in that place, but it is the doctors’ recommendation, “commented the Wolverhampton striker in interview for broadcast In First Person, from Star+.

“Yes, there were fears,” Jiménez admitted.

Raulwho right now suffers for a pubalgia that could exclude him from the World Cup Qatar 2022mentioned that going into rehab and returning to training, he feared touch the ball with the headalthough that was changing with the passing of the days.

“The first time they told me they would give me balls to head, I went in fear to see what happens, seeing that nothing happened, it was normal. Entering the field, going without fear and I even continue going to the same first post area, the area where the accident took place”.

David Luiz was on the lookout

Meanwhile, Jiménez revealed that David Luizthe brazilian defender with whom he had that encounter, at all times he was aware of his Health and of his Recovery.

“Since I was in the hospital I already had messages from him asking me how I was, that I was sorry and I told him that nothing was wrong, that it was a football play. Later they came to play, he was expelled, I was in the box and he went to greet me”.

Take a penalty in the World Cup

About your participation in Qatar 2022, The Mexican wolf wait, trust and even imagine scenarios taking a penalty: “That’s clear, I don’t even have to go for the ball, they’re going to pass it to me”.