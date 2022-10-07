Sports

Rafael Robayo: fight video in an amateur soccer tournament in Mexico – Colombian Soccer – Sports

Rafael Robayo, in Mexico
Photo:

Screenshot

The champion with Millonarios in 2012 once again had a leading role in an amateur tournament.

Raphael Robayo is remembered for having been one of the captains of millionaires in the last decade.

The 38-year-old midfielder has yet to announce his retirement despite rumours.

In fact, a video of Robayo playing soccer once again, even if it was in an amateur tournament.

However, beyond his game, it was striking to see him in the middle of a fight that broke out during the match.

Robayo, in amateur football

Gamero and Robayo

Alberto Gamero (left) DT of Tolima, and Rafael Robayo.

Photo:

Archive / WEATHER

It all happened at the 7 International Cup soccer tournament that took place in Puebla, Mexico.

There Colombia was present along with Uruguay, Mexico and El Salvador.

During the match against Uruguay, a brawl broke out between some players.

However, in his own style, instead of fighting, he wanted to stop the situation.

Although some suggest that Robayo has already retired, the player remains a professional and hopes to say goodbye to Millonarios.

SPORTS
*With information from Futbolred

