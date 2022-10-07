PSG is saved in Lisbon despite Messi’s genius

Not even Messi’s work of art in the first half was enough to topple Benfica, a team that has lost its fear of the big European clubs and that played PSG for 90 minutes face to face. The Parisians took a valuable draw from Lisbon (1-1) and will play for first place in the group next week at the Parc des Princes. Donnarumma was, without a doubt, one of the culprits that the game ended in a draw.

It was not a great start for PSG, to the point that Donnarumma dressed as a hero in two extraordinary saves against Gonçalo Ramos and Neres, respectively. However, if the Parisian side have taught us anything, it is that they don’t need to play big games to get ahead. In an isolated move, Neymar and Mbappé combined and Messi finished with a work of art for the top corner. From 0-1, Galtier’s men improved ostensibly, but a defensive error, again in a lateral center (like Nice on Saturday), caused Danilo’s own goal just before the break.

PSG put on overalls after the break. The thunderous Benfica of the first half no longer had the same physical sufficiency to press and this made possible several flagrant chances for the Gauls. Neymar, the crossbar, was the first to warn before the two spectacular saves by Vlachodimos to Achraf and Mbappé, who did not have his best night. Drowned Benfica even had a chance to win, but an immeasurable Donnarumma prevented it against Rafa Silva. And in the last minutes of the game there was a little scare with Messi, who requested the change to GaltierAlthough it doesn’t seem serious.

Changes Juan Bernat (66′, Nuno Mendes), Fredrik Aursenes (77′, Enzo Fernandez), julian draxler (77′, Gonçalo Ramos), paul sarabia (80′, Lionel Messi), Fabian Ruiz (86′, Vitinha), Rodrigo Pinho (90′, David Neres) goals 0-1, 21′: Messi1-1, 40′: Daniel Pereira cards Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano

VAR Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández, Juan Martínez Munuera

Enzo Jeremias Fernandez (44′, Yellow) Goncalo Ramos (69′, Yellow) fabian (90′, Yellow) Neymar (90′, Yellow) Verratti (93′, Yellow)