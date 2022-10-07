News

Protests against the US in Gonaives, Haiti

A strange angular turn has taken the movement of anti-government protests in the Haitian city of Gonaives, a true anti-Ariel bastion, where all forms of pressure against the leadership in power have already been “rehearsed”.

Suddenly, while anger against the United States mounts, whose country is accused of supporting the permanence of Prime Minister Afriel Henry, on the other hand, during the demonstrations, the waving of Russian flags and calls for help from the Eurasian power, to “rescue” his country.

From the strong popular anger, which deepened since last September 12 when the prime minister gave a stick eliminating the fuel subsidy, raising its prices, by direct effect, the demand for the abolition of the measure was followed by the request for the resignation of the head of government.

The disgust of Haitians has redoubled in recent days, with new demonstrations. .
Gonaives continues to be one of the “hot spots” in this crisis that is consuming Haiti, persisting with blockades of streets and highways. “It is the United States that installed an Ariel Henry to suck the blood of the Haitian people,” shouted a man, microphone in hand, identified as Ronel Paul.

“Look at the children, they can’t even go to school,” he said. “With Russia, we have better conditions to get out of this,” she added.

A pause in Dalma

Dalmas, a commune in Haiti with more than 395 inhabitants, birthplace of Jimmy Scheizier’s gang “Barbecue”, located in the district of Port-au-Prince, took a break yesterday, after several days of strikes and anti-government protests, and resumed its commercial and financial activities.

in points

Normal

Journalist Jean Allen Macajoux, from the Vant bef Info media outlet, wrote that the town of Dalma, where Mayor Wilson Jeudy administers, is calm.

The citizen movement was normal and, for the moment, there were no protests or looting.

