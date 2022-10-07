Price of the dollar today October 7, the peso starts down

Today, Friday, October 7, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0564 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 20.1282 per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the last day of the week for the Bank of Mexico starts in a local context where inflation as of September tied with that of the previous month, with increases in consumer prices of 8.7%, but she warns that the Inflationary pressures persist in the Mexican economy.

The labor panorama in the US also stands out, where a creation of jobs of 263 thousand jobs was registered against the 255 thousand that were anticipated, for which the data is better than expected.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1282 – Sell: $20.1282

: Buy $20.1282 – Sell: $20.1282 HSBC : Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.38

: Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.38 Banamex : Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.53

: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.53 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.75 Banorte: Purchase: $18.94 – Sale: $20.35

Purchase: $18.94 – Sale: $20.35 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.47

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.47 IXE: Buy: $18.93 – Sell: $20.34

Buy: $18.93 – Sell: $20.34 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.58 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.58 – Sale: $20.70 Monex: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.33

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.62

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.62 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.07

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.07 Exchange: Purchase: $19.5316 – Sale: $20.5421

Purchase: $19.5316 – Sale: $20.5421 Banregio: Purchase: $18.99 – Sale: $20.80

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,640.4 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.57 pesos, for $22.34 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

