Price of the dollar today, October 6, the peso loses ground

Today, Thursday, October 6, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1230 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 10.17 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.1282 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

The economist Gabriela Siller points out on this day as a benchmark in the domestic economic panorama the increase in jobs in the country by 4.0% since September of the previous year, adding 789 thousand jobs in 2022, where the IMSS accounts for 86.6% of permanent contracts and 13.4% temporary, in addition to the fact that the Monthly Indicator of Private Consumption showed advances during July in 0.06% that it considers marginal.

At the international level, an increase in oil prices stands out after OPEC + established new cuts in its production, while the US announced that Mexico and Canada are its main trading partners, tied with a 15.1% share, compared to 13.6% from China.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1282 – Sell: $20.1282

: Buy $20.1282 – Sell: $20.1282 HSBC : Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.38

: Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.38 Banamex : Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.61

: Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.61 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.72

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.72 Banorte: Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.35

Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.35 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.73 – Sell: $20.47

Buy: $19.73 – Sell: $20.47 IXE: Purchase: $18.94 – Sale: $20.35

Purchase: $18.94 – Sale: $20.35 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.61 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.61 – Sale: $20.70 Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.34

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.88 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.60

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.60 Santander: Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.6050 – Sale: $20.6410

Purchase: $19.6050 – Sale: $20.6410 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.80

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,001.8 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.70 pesos, for $22.46 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

