Piqué’s “message” against Shakira that travels the world | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- After 12 years of relationship between Gerard Piqué Y Shakirathe Colombian singer was by the soccer player’s side at all times, in addition to giving him financial and emotional support so that the player could advance in his career.

However, the footballer Barcelona he ended his relationship with the artist and it didn’t take him long to be seen with his new romance, Clara Chia Marti. Since then, the couple has been making themselves visible at events, in addition to making romantic getaways where they are seen having fun skateboarding through the streets of Barcelona.

It may interest you: Filtered video of Piqué giving Shakira a “ball” in the chest

What did Gerard Piqué say against Shakira?

Those close to the couple assure that Gerard Piqué is unrecognizable and that even he himself has confessed to them that “feels younger“. As if that were not enough, the soccer player continues to face Shakira for the custody of their children: Sasha and Milan Pique.

During his mini “honeymoon” in Paris, Piqué took Clara Chia Marti to dinner to Shakira’s favorite restaurant. The soccer player was photographed with the 23-year-old kissing inside a very top sushi club in the French capital, where she even sees them surrounded by other diners.

Piqué and Clara Chia at the airport. Source: Twitter/@showmundialshow



What does Shakira think about this situation?

On the other hand, Shakira has decided to focus on his career and in the parenting.

We can’t take a walk in the park like a normal family or go for ice cream or do any activity without the photographers following us. I have tried to hide the situation from my children. I try to protect them, because that is my priority in life. But then they hear things from their friends or find unpleasant news on the internet, and it just affects them,” said the Colombian singer.

Will Shakira move to Miami with her children?

Everything indicates that the Colombian singer he will not be able to go live in Miami with his childrensince Gerard Hammered does not want to give the arm to twist.

Shakira assures that she wants to go to Miami to be able to live quietly with their children, since the paparazzi they do not stop harassing her and her children. The singer even offered Piqué more than 2 million dollars to sign the necessary permits, but the player refused.

It may interest you: Shakira sends an encrypted message to her fans, is a new success coming?