photos reveal what the apartment was like where Jeffrey Dahmer lived

A few weeks ago, Netflix premiered ‘Dahmer’, a ten-episode series created by Ryan Murphy, the creative mind behind great television hits, such as ‘Nip/Tuck’, ‘Glee’, ‘American Horror Story’, ‘Scream Queens’, ‘American Crime Story’, ‘Pose’, ‘9-1-1’ and ‘The Politician’, among others.

With his particular and profound style, Murphy takes a tour of the life of Jeffrey Dahmer, who committed his 17 murders, between 1978 and 1991, investigating the possible causes of this behavior, but also analyzing the American society of the time, the indifference of the authorities in the face of the first disappearances, and reflecting on issues such as racism, since the victims, for the most part, were African-American gay men.

Logically, the production has been seen by millions of people worldwide, which has made details of the serial killer’s life come to light.

In fact, unpublished images of the apartment in which he lived were revealed in recent days. At the entrance of the place there is a door with a red ribbon that has the sign “Evidencia”.

The images show how the home to which Dahmer took his victims to cruelly murder them was distributed.

You can also see some personal items and even some of the instruments he used to kill.

On the other hand, the reactions to the series have not been long in coming. Some of the families of the victims have reacted to this release, assuring that they were never notified, and that this type of project makes them relive the pain of the past.

At the same time, everything that happened once he was captured became a media boom involving the killer’s family, with the publication of books, movie projects, and even the attempt to auction off the serial killer’s belongings.