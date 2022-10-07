Ozuna: “At 50 years old I am singing maleanteo”

Ozuna he does not want to be a simple reggaeton interpreter in his genre. He is clear about his goal of being recognized as an artist who can move from maleanteo to romantiqueo -to use his own terms- or from mambo to bachata.

He tried to capture this versatility in his fifth unreleased production, “Ozutochi”, available from this Friday. The repertoire of 18 titles is a rhythmic rainbow that also invites the mambo in a combination with the Dominican singer Omega, who goes a little softer with a afro beat seasoned with jazz in union with the Venezuelan singer-songwriter Danny Ocean.

“There are singers and there are artists. The artist acts, makes art, he likes what art is more. I am an artist and I like to innovate the rhythm. With Omega, I had already collaborated with him, but this time we did it a little differently than a mambo house mixed and when entering this type of rhythm, it gives me the opportunity to open up as a composer and do new things, not all the time boxed in that you have to do reggaeton, you have to do urban, you have to do thugs, no. We have everything, bachata, salsa, and we wanted to apply it to the album without going so extreme as to stop being urban”, explained the singer and composer in a videoconference.

The album is also enriched by a variety of collaborations with the intention that the public find some connection within the list of songs, while bringing Ozuna closer to fans of other genres. Pedro Capó (“Little Sea”), Feid, Chencho Corleone, Arcángel, J Balvin and Randy (“El cel”), Danny Ocean, Nesi, Tini (“Un reel”), Tokischa, Louchie Lou and Michie One, are part of the guests of this production, which is presented with the single “I think of you”.

Just as there is no lack of energy for the twerking within this album, nor the tone of spite so well known in the vocalist’s career. It is a line of composition that Ozuna likes to approach, and he recognizes that his fans also expect it.

“It’s the public that rules and I see that the public identifies a lot with this romantic line,” he said, continuing to mention some of his classics in that style, “Te vas”, “El Farsante” and “Now they say”.

Ozuna, 30, says he enjoys a multigenerational fan base. That gives him the necessary gasoline to project a future within the urban genre.

“At 50 years old I am singing maleanteo, because that is the fever. I’m not going to feel 50″, he commented laughing, because for him there is no age for the music that has won him worldwide followers.

The artist sports a more toned image, which he attributed to his other passion, basketball, a sport he practices as an amateur and soon as a team owner, as he announced that he is about to finalize an agreement to be the manager of the Manatí basketball team.

“I love sports, (I am) playing a lot of basketball, playing every week, two and three times, plus also keeping fit. I have always liked sports, since I was a child, even though I am not a player or anything like that”, he commented.

The film about his life, “Odyssey,” is in its “finishing touches” and is expected to hit theaters next year. “It is a film that identifies the fan and the public and the one who has really lived an odyssey to get to where they are,” she said.

In 2023, in addition, he will return to Puerto Rico to begin his next concert tour, inspired by this album “Ozutochi”.