Omar Fernández says that Puebla does not have time to think about concerts

Within days of disputing the Liga MX Playoffsome players of Chivas They decided to go have fun for a while in a palenque, an issue that was not well taken by the managers and part of the fans; as a result of it, Omar Fernández, a soccer player from Puebla, assured that they are committed to the squad and there is no time for distractions.

In one of the closest matches in the Repechage round, La Franja and Guadalajara will be experiencing the next Sunday at the Cuauhtémoc Stadiumsince the winner will be in a new Liguilla, but the loser will go home to rest and without official activity for the next 3 months.

In an interview with Fox Sports Radio, when Fernandez was questioned if he or any of his teammates had done the same, the midfielder answered no because give priority to the commitment of the weekendas they recognized that the tournament is played in just 90 minutes.

“Here the team is very committed. We know that it was a short tournament, more than usual and at the time We talked among colleagues that in football there is time for everything and this is not the time to go out to a concertwith friends or doing other activities, there is no time for that”.

The soccer player of the Strip, added, that the tournament was extremely short (three months to dispute the 17 dates of the regular phase), so there was no time to go do this type of thing which, he added, that each of the elements will do it but during the holiday season.

Puebla closed the Opening 2022 with two victories in the last three games that led him to finish in eighth place with 22 points and receive the Reclassification game, as happened a year ago, against Chivas.