Nicky Jam would be paying Aleska Genesis’s lawyers | Showbiz 123

The Puerto Rican singer Nicky Jam, ex-boyfriend of the Venezuelan model Aleska Genesis, would be paying the Creole’s lawyers after her other ex-boyfriend Miguel Mawad filed a lawsuit against him.

Mawad, ex-partner of the Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino, filed a lawsuit for domestic violence against Aleska, the order was filed on September 20, where, in addition, he requested a restraining order for himself and his immediate family.

It is worth noting that Aleska and Mawad had a relationship of almost five years and even lived together, after that relationship ended, the Creole began dating Puerto Rican Nicky Jam, and currently they claim to be good friends.

Let us remember that Mawad recently commented that the Creole broke his nose and mouth while he was under the influence of drugs: “She broke my nose, my mouth, I confronted her and there she reacted in a very crazy way, I am 99% sure that she was under the influence of the drug.

