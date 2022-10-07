Sports

Nairo Quintana: Astana will not hire him after the sanction of tramadol – Cycling – Sports

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
Does Nairo have defense?Andrés Charria explains the topic

Nairo Quintana

The boyacense, adrift. The options of finding other directions seem to evaporate after his sanction.

Nairo Quintana she’s not having a good time. After the Boyacá cyclist himself reported that he decided not to renew his contract with Arkea-Samsic, the French team further deepened the coldness that was felt in the environment with a brief message confirming his departure.

Although the French squad limited itself to saying that “it will not make any further comments” on the matter, everything indicates that the disqualification from the Tour de France, after the report of alleged ingestion of tramadol, was the ‘last straw’.

Now, with this controversy in the background, and amid rumors about his supposed interest, the Ag2r Citröen team denied any contact with the boyacense.

And, as if that wasn’t enough, another bucket of cold water fell on Nairo.

(Keep reading: Nairo Quintana: the reasons that left him without a team and in the shadow of tramadol).

Nairo has it uphill

Nairo Quintana

Winner of the Giro d’Italia

This Tuesday the rumor arose that Quintana could be a partner of ‘Supermán’ López in the Astana team.

However, after that echo, the general manager of the Kazakh team, Aleksandr Vinokúrov, denied any contact with the boyacense.

“Team Astana has rejected any interest in hiring Nairo Quintana for 2023 after the Colombian abruptly left Arkea as a result of his positive for tramadol in the last Tour de France”, reports the specialized portal Cycling News.

“I saw information about our possible interest in Quintana, but that is not true”declared the Russian former cyclist in dialogue with the medium in question.

SPORTS

keep going down
