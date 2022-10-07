MX League. Atlas announces Benjamín Mora as its new coach

Midtime Editorial

Guadalajara, Jalisco / 06.10.2022 09:59:36





It’s official! This Thursday morning Atlas made official the arrival of Benjamin Moracoach who takes the reins of the current two-time Liga MX champion, after the departure of the Argentine Diego Coca.

“Benjamín arrives at the Academy from the malaysia soccerwhere he directed Johor Darul Ta’zim JDT in a total of 149 games, accumulating 102 wins, 25 draws and 22 losses. During his stay in the Asian club, the new manager of La Furia won 9 titles, which are divided into 4 Malaysian Leagues, 4 Malaysian Super Cups and 1 Malaysian Cup“, It was detailed in a statement in relation to the technician.

“The coaching staff, that will accompany Benjamín Mora on the bench of the rojinegros, is made up of the technical assistant Giancarlo Salazar, the physical trainer, Marcos Adrian Gonzalezthe technical assistant trained at the Mexican Soccer Academy as a player and coach, Omar Flores and goalkeeper coach, Luis Vallswho has held this position in our institution since 2020,” the club added.

Benjamin Mora’s career

The 43-year-old strategist, originally from Mexico City, began his career on the bench with the Club Tijuana, where he participated in the projects of the different categories of the basic forces; then he came to Club Querétaro as technical assistantthe same position he held with Atlante.

In the year 2014 was appointed ddirector of basic forces of Dorados from Sinaloa and in 2015 arrived in Chiapas, to take the reins of Athletic Chiapas; then join the project Tapachula coffee growers. He later left the country to start his successful adventure in Malaysian football.