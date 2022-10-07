Mother of a young woman who disappeared in Cuba almost 200 days ago: “I will always look for her”

The mother of Yeniset Rojas Pérez, who disappeared 197 days ago in Ranchuelo, Villa Clara, has offered her testimony to Cuban Directory.

“It happened on March 18 at 11:15 am in the morning. She left her work looking for her daughter to take her to school and she never came home, “she said in her message to our page.

He assures that “the police began to deal with the case with great effort, but they have not attended this house for a little over three months.” However, he maintains that “he will always look for her throughout the world.”

In her harrowing account, she expresses that “since the day she disappeared, the walls of this house have remained silent.”

“When my sight failed me, she became my mother, the one I no longer had, she combed my hair, pulled out my eyebrows, took me to paint my hair, cut my nails, painted them. I never had to take a cane to help myself, she took me by her arm, ”she wrote to us through a neighbor.

In his message, which has also been shared on social networks, he explains that he does not understand what could have happened and states that “there has to be one or more culprits.”

“She did not come from a disco, she came from her work, in broad daylight, with plenty of sun.”

Last April it was her brother who asked for more visibility for the case: “Who accompanies a mother at a time like this? To a family?”, I ask.

Now it is her mother who assures that “the guilty will pay and that she will not stop looking for her.”

“It is my daughter, it is my pain, it is not their pain. Those rainy days were terrible for me without knowing about her. Now when the cold comes, what will become of her? he writes.

According to her, “her family, her friends, the whole town is looking for her and they can’t find her.”

“Sometimes I think he’s sleeping and there’s no one in the bed. I tell you from the heart. The pain kills me, but I fall and get up. I will continue claiming her, put hearts in my Yeni ”, concludes the message of a ‘desperate mother’, as she signs in the email sent to our newsroom.