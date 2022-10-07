Michelle Renaud and Matías Novoa confirm romance and reveal that they want to have a child together

Michelle Renaud with Matías Novoa / Courtesy

Michelle Renaud and Matías Novoa decided to shout their love from the rooftops after the speculations that arose a few weeks ago, when the actress published a photo in which she appeared kissing a man whose face was not visiblebut immediately his followers revealed his identity.

The performers appeared on the cover of the magazine HELLO!to reveal that Last July they started their romance, after a great friendship that emerged in August 2021when they filmed the Doubly Pregnant tape and it became stronger during the recordings of the telenovela La Herencia.

In this way, Michelle and Matías posed for the first time together as a couple and stated that after giving themselves a new opportunity in loveThey do not rule out having a child together and increasing their family. “We would like to be parents together”expressed the actors.

Regarding the same topic, Novoa added: “I fell in love with her from the moment I met her. It was love at first sight. And when I saw her in the role of her mother, I said to myself: ‘It’s her’”.

After publishing the publication, The artists also used their Instagram account to share with their followers the happiness they feel for their romance.

“The best love story comes when you least expect it and you came to teach me true love,” Michelle and Matías wrote to ratify their love.

Finally, Novoa published a story on the same social network where he appears with Renaud kissing With the phrase “And yes”, for her part, the actress joked with the magazine’s photo session and wrote next to an image: “I want a kissoooo and @matlechat so plz Mich we are modeling, hahaha”.

