MESSI KEEPS GETTING CLOSER TO CRISTIANO: This is the table of the all-time top scorers in the UEFA Champions League

New day of UEFA champions leaguenew great goal for Lionel Messi.

On the third date of this edition in the European Cup, there was a movement in the table of the historical scorers of the highest club competition in the world. And it is that, despite the fact that Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski did not convert, the captain of the Argentina National Team got a little closer to Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the classification.

While Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently playing in the UEFA Europa League, has stopped his record at 140 goals, Lionel Messi scored again with PSG and reached 127 official goals in the Champions League. In fact, the scoring average of the Argentine genius is already higher than that of the Portuguese machine.

HISTORICAL HIGHEST SCORERS IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

According to the official UEFA website:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): 140 goals in 183 games played.

Lionel Messi (Argentina): 127 goals in 159 games played.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland): 89 goals in 109 games played.

Karim Benzema (France): 86 goals in 144 games played.

Raul Gonzalez Blanco (Spain): 71 goals in 142 games played.

Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands): 56 goals in 73 games played.

Thomas Muller (Germany): 52 goals in 136 games played.

Thierry Henry (France): 50 goals in 112 games played.

Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine): 48 goals in 100 games played.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden): 48 goals in 124 games played.

Although it looks complicated because the distance is still 13 goals, Lionel Messi can take advantage of the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is not playing in the Champions League right now and is two years younger. On paper, he will have opportunities to take away this all-time record from Manchester United’s 7th. We’ll see if he gets it.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo (7) and Lionel Messi (6) are the players who have led the most goals in scoring in the UEFA Champions League. Another fact that confirms that they are the most consistent footballers of all time.

Did you know..? Lionel Messi has 8 goals and 8 assists in the 13 games he has played for Paris Saint-Germain this season. At 35 years of age, he is having a spectacular performance on an individual level.