Meet Manuel Medrano, alleged NEW BOYFRIEND of Ángela Aguilar 17 years older | PHOTO

After months ago Angela Aguilar was involved in a controversy involving her ex-boyfriend Gussy Lau, now again Pepe Aguilar’s little daughter gives what she is talking about after it became known that the princess of the Mexican region is dating a new supposed new boyfriend which is 17 years older than her

The supposed new boyfriend of Angela Aguilar is the singer of Colombian origin Manuel Medrano Who 17 years older that she; rumors of this romance arose after a Photo from Instagram which appeared on the profiles of both artists before Angela hid it from her profile.

