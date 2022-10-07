Meet Manuel Medrano, alleged NEW BOYFRIEND of Ángela Aguilar 17 years older | PHOTO

After months ago Angela Aguilar was involved in a controversy involving her ex-boyfriend Gussy Lau, now again Pepe Aguilar’s little daughter gives what she is talking about after it became known that the princess of the Mexican region is dating a new supposed new boyfriend which is 17 years older than her

The supposed new boyfriend of Angela Aguilar is the singer of Colombian origin Manuel Medrano Who 17 years older that she; rumors of this romance arose after a Photo from Instagram which appeared on the profiles of both artists before Angela hid it from her profile.

Related news

The Photo in question was shared by Gossip No Like before Angela Aguilar hide it from your account, despite this, Manuel Medrano he did leave the photo in one of his posts. But unlike the photo, Manuel didn’t cut it out and you can see a hand very well, which they say is Angela’s.

In the Photo you can see the hand of Angela Aguilar on what appears to be the artist’s leg Manuel Medrano, singer who is 17 years older than her. However, neither Ángela nor Manuel have commented on these photographs and the new course romance they have where rumors say they are dating.

Who is Manuel Medrano, Ángela Aguilar’s alleged boyfriend?

Manuel Medrano is a singer-songwriter of Colombian origin who was the winner of 2 Latin Grammy awards. In 2015 he rose to fame thanks to the song “Out of the Planet” which he shared through YouTube and managed to have a large number of views at the time of its publication.

Currently, he is on tour promoting his second studio album entitled ‘Eterno’, studio material that he released last year through Warner Music Mexico.