Measures proposed to Biden to help establish a “Government Backed by the People” in Haiti

Several US congressmen proposed to the president of that country, Joe Biden, a series of measures to facilitate the establishment of a Haitian government that adheres to the constitution of the Caribbean nation.

It is a letter, to which LISTÍN DIARIO had access, signed by senators such as Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey, in which multiple legislators expressed concern about the crisis in Haiti

“We write to express our concern about the lack of progress in establishing a Haitian government that is consistent with the Haitian Constitution and has the support of the Haitian people, and to propose various steps the U.S. government can take to clear the way for the Haitian people to put an end to the current stalemate and their democratic aspirations,” read part of the document.

These congressmen justified their request by assuring that the current Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, does not enjoy a popular or constitutional mandate, indicating that he only has the position because he was selected by Jovenel Moise, prior to his assassination.

Likewise, they highlighted that no parliamentary elections have been held in that country since 2016, in addition to the fact that the levels of violence and citizen insecurity have increased even more.

They also indicated that the Parti Haïtien Tèt Kale (PHTK), associated with Henry, Moise and former Prime Minister Claude Joseph, has used criminal gangs as a “tool of intimidation”, adding that “many believe that this has continued under the mandate of Henry ”.

Among the measures proposed by this group of legislators is the appointment of another special representative; Due to the lack of security, they recommend not expelling Haitian immigrants from the United States; and avoid promoting the idea that Henry is supported by the US government.