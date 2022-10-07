Maximum passion! Disciplinary Commission opened investigation for events in the National Women’s Classic

The agency revealed that the technical bodies of Chivas and América Femenil are under investigation, although there are already theories on social networks.

Women’s soccer is lived with more passion every day among clubs, hobbies and even technical bodies, so The Disciplinary Commission announced that it opened an investigation for some incidents that arose in the past National Classic between Chivas and América on the field of the Akron Stadium.

Last Monday, October 2, a new edition of the Clásico was experienced between the two most important clubs in all of Mexican soccer, where many emotions were experienced because the Águilas were shaping up to win; however, heThe rojiblancas managed to reverse the disadvantage and in four minutes tied the score.

Neverthelessthe Disciplinary Commission announced that it opened an investigation to analyze the behavior of the technical bodies of the rojiblancas and azulcremas technical bodies, so that in the next few days the resolution of said inquiries will be announced.

However, in the absence of confirmation, images of the America’s technical assistant began to circulate on social networks, Hugo Ruiz, where he excessively celebrates the second goal of Kiana Palaciosgesturing towards the stands in such a way that they seemed like a mother to the public.

Until now, the Disciplinary Commission has not issued any other statement to confirm that this action is the reason why the investigation was opened, so everything will be defined in the coming days.

