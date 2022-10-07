Martínez-Sellés, ReL “Audacity before the world” award: “Defending life is intrinsic to medicine”

the spanish doctor Manuel Martinez-Selles received on Wednesday, September 28, the 2022 Religion in Freedom Award in the category of Bold before the worldin a ceremony that took place in the Aula Magna of the CEU San Pablo University in Madrid.

The president of the Madrid College of Physicians received recognition for his tireless defense of the value of life human. Since his tenure, and before as well, he has always boldly defended good Hippocratic ethics, good practices medical practices and the code of ethics.

Video of the delivery of the Religion in Freedom Award to Manuel Martínez-Sellés.

The cardiologist Martínez-Sellés has defended the objection of conscience of health workers, in the face of practices contrary to good medical ethics. Father of a large family, he has never cared talk about your faith and the value of God in the family.

“We live in difficult times in which to proclaim the human dignityand giving testimony in favor of life, is only conceived from a Christian thought, however, not everyone has the gift of faith”, commented the winner from the lectern.

Martínez-Sellés made reference in his speech to the father of medicine. “Hippocrates was born in the fifth century before Christ, not even with historical distortion can he be to accuse to be a Christian. Well, the father of medicine was resounding in condemning euthanasia and abortion. do we have today more arguments of those that existed more than 2,500 years ago to defend life?” asked the cardiologist.

defend life today

It was then answered with a “resounding yes”. “In the case of euthanasia, a patient with an advanced disease, in the times of Hippocrates, could not access ample battery of drugs that we have today. It is evident that the seriously and terminally ill suffered more in that century before Christ than now, at least if we compare them with patients who receive a comprehensive treatment and adequate palliative. This clarification is important, since, unfortunately, we continue to be at the bottom of Europe when it comes to the development of palliative care”, assured the doctor.

About him abortion The cardiologist pointed out the advances that have been made in medicine to detect life from its beginnings. “What knowledge did Hippocrates have of embryonic and fetal development? It is evident that very scarceAlso, you couldn’t do an ultrasound on a pregnant woman, so fooling a mother that she only had a ‘mass of cells’ would have been easier in Ancient Greece,” he said.

The winner praised the figure of Hippocrates as the first great defender of life.

The winner warned in his speech of the drift that is taking place in the Spanish case. “Much has changed since I took office. The ‘euthanasia law’ is already in force, and has made us, along with ‘Benelux’, the exception of a Europe that does not allow this aberrant practice. Also, they have expanded the assumptions of abortion and those who try to prevent it are persecuted and condemned, with information and prayers, in a flagrant violation of the right to freedom of expression,” he said.

Finally, Martínez-Sellés made a plea for life. “An attempt is made to limit the right of every physician to practice objection of conscience, we have a very aggressive trans law… We are going in the opposite direction to countries that preceded us in these measures. It is betting on a culture of death. But, every person should defend life, even more, the doctors, and, it is true, even more, the christians“, he concluded.