Mané is not surprising and chooses the main favorite as the best player in the world

The Golden Ball It will be decided in a few days and despite the leaks about the winner, various footballers point out which is the great favorite to win the award next October the 17th and the last to pronounce was Sadio Mane.

The Bayern Munich striker got wet and gave the name of the player he thinks will lift the golden trophy: Karim Benzema.

Karim Benzema.

Mané’s praise for Benzema

“To be honest, I think Benzema deserveslong, win the Ballon d’Or this year. And I’m very happy for him. His season with Madrid has been spectacular, winning the Champions League,” said the Senegalese.

Mané also made merits by conquering the Africa Cup and stand in the Champions League final with the LiverpoolHowever, the striker acknowledged that it is not enough.

“Winning the Africa Cup of Nations was an absolute liberation for me and for the whole country. It’s something I’m enormously proud of, but again, I think Karim deserves it more. I mean that sincerely.”


Jose Luis Artus

