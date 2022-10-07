Magaly Medina clarifies to Gisela Valcárcel that ‘Peluchín’ is the only television character who has seen her cry Rodrigo González Farándula RMMN | SHOWS

Magaly Medina could not help but respond to Gisela Valcárcel last Monday night on her show “Magaly TV: La Firme”, after the popular ‘Señito’ addressed a strong message to her on the return to the screens of “El Gran Show” last Saturday .

This is how the ‘Urraca’ broke down Ethel Pozo’s mother’s speech point by point and dedicated a large part of the space that it hosts and that is broadcast on ATV, to clarify and give his version of the events that -according to what he indicated- were not as the blonde presenter told them.

“25 years have passed Gisela Valcárcel, but something I do not do is lie; However, you lie with a self-confidence that really scares me, it gives me goosebumps from how liar you can be or what your mind, suddenly sick, has created”he indicated at the beginning.

“You may have wanted me to be your friend sometime, you to be my confidant and for me to tell you things and cry in front of you. People who know me know that I’m very tough to cry, I have to get wet like that, look, he’s pouring water in his eyes) so that a couple of tears come out, because easy tears don’t come out “he added,

“There are things that move me in life. I cry more easily with a romantic movie than with an event of my daily life (…) But with the facts of my personal life I don’t cry and when I cry I do it with the friends I love, with the people who are my confidants, with my family, and not with a stranger like you”, accurate.

After explaining that the only time she got together with Gisela Valcárcel was in 2013, the NATPE television show, held in Miami, and explaining that “Señito” told her details of the infidelity of Javier Carmona, her then-husband, with Tula Rodríguez, Magaly Medina returned to the charge to reaffirm that her colleague was never her “cloth of tears”.

“Let’s put things in their place Gisela, don’t fool people, If ever someone who is on television has seen me cry, it may have been Rodrigo Gonzálezwhen he was my friend, because he was my confidant, my ,cloth of tears,, just as I was his, but you do not have that right “he remembered.

And sentenced: “I wouldn’t cry with you, not even like Magdalena, not even like a crocodile, never ever with a woman I don’t respect and with whom that night I also sympathized for what she told me how her then-husband had betrayed her with Tula Rodríguez “.

