Machado, Alcantara and J-Rod lead Dominican near-sweep

Third baseman Manny Machado, starting pitcher Sandy Alcántara and outfielder Julio ‘J-Rod’ Rodríguez led a virtual Dominican sweep of the 2022 top honors on ESPN Digital’s “Al Rojas Vivo,” which highlights Latin American players for their performance in the regular season of American Major League Baseball.

Machado, of the San Diego Padres, was chosen as Offensive Player of the Year; Alcántara, of the Miami Marlins, Pitcher of the Year, and Rodríguez, of the Seattle Mariners, Rookie of the Year. In addition, Albert Pujols and Oliver Mármol, from the St. Louis Cardinals, were the Comeback of the Year and the Manager of the Year, among the Latin representatives of the big tent.

This season’s special mentions went to Venezuelan first baseman Luis Arráez, of the Minnesota Twins, and Mexican starting pitcher Julio Urías, of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arráez was the batting leader in the American League, with an average of .316, while Urías (2.16) led the National League in earned run average, the first Mexican to win the lead.

In addition to special honors, the final edition of the 17th. The “Al Rojas Vivo” season includes an All-Star team made up of 28 players (nine starters, nine substitutes, five starting pitchers and five relief pitchers) and the manager.

The 2022 All-Star Latino lineup was made up of Mexican catcher Alejandro Kirk and Dominican 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays; Venezuelan 2B José Altuve, of the Houston Astros; Puerto Rican SS Francisco Lindor, of the New York Mets; Machado in 3B; Cuban Designated Hitter Yordan Álvarez, of the Astros, and outfielders Juan Soto, of the Padres; Randy Arozarena, of the Tampa Bay Rays, and Rodríguez.

Soto is Dominican and Arozarena Cuban.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (Manny Machado): The third baseman of the Padres defeated his compatriot and position colleague José Ramírez, of the Cleveland Guardians, and the Cuban slugger Yordan Álvarez, of the Astros, in a close battle.

Manny Machado will carry the offensive weight of the San Diego Padres in the postseason. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

According to Fangraphs, the only major league player with higher WAR than Machado (7.4) was New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (11.4). The reason is simple: Machado had an extraordinary year with the bat and a well-above-average one defensively.

In the National League, Machado was first in WAR, third in OPS (.897), fourth in batting (.297); sixth in hits (172), RBIs (102) and runs scored (100); seventh in OBP (.366), tenth in home runs (32) and eleventh in doubles (37).

With shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. out of action all year and Juan Soto halfway through since he arrived in San Diego, Machado had the biggest responsibility in qualifying the Padres for the postseason of the old circuit.

Ramírez (#13 with 6.1 WAR) hit .280 with 29 home runs, 126 RBIs, 80 runs scored and 20 stolen bases in a spectacular performance that helped the Guardians win the AL Central. Álvarez (#7 with 6.6 WAR) hit .307 with 37 home runs, 97 RBIs and 95 runs as designated hitter for the young circuit’s Western Division champions.

PITCHER OF THE YEAR (Sandy Alcántara): In what could be the first direct battle between two Latinos for the Cy Young since 2005 (when Dominican Bartolo Colón defeated Panamanian Mariano Rivera and Venezuelan Johan Santana in the American League), Alcántara was superior to Urías for the great difference in the workload that both had.

Sandy Alcántara had a stellar campaign that places him as one of the favorites for the Cy Young Award in the National League. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Alcántara (14-9, 2.28 ERA) led MLB in innings (228.2), complete games (6) and games of at least eight innings (14) and fourth in strikeouts (207). Urías (17-7, 2.16) was the leader in ERA and second in wins, with 166 strikeouts in 175.0 innings. The left-hander had four games of at least seven innings.

Alcantara led WAR in Baseball-Reference (8.1) and fourth in Fangraphs (5.1). Urías had 4.9 and 3.2, in those two models, respectively.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR (Julio Rodríguez): No Major League debutant was more prominent than the Mariners outfielder from Quito. “J-Rod” hit .284 with 28 home runs, 25 doubles, 25 steals, 84 runs scored and 75 RBIs.

Julio Rodríguez has become the key piece of the Mariners who return to the postseason. Getty Images

Led all MLB rookies in Baseball-Reference WAR (6.0), home runs, total bases (260), Slugging (.509), OPS (.854) and OPS+ (147) and was second or third in all other departments important.

The shortstop from Quisqueyano, Jeremy Peña, of the Astros, disputed the award for the first four months, but later relented. Peña hit .253 with 22 home runs, 11 steals, 72 runs scored and 63 RBIs and led MLB with 15 runs saved with his defense.

COMEBACK OF THE YEAR (Albert Pujols): In his final season in the major leagues, Pujols hit .270 with 24 home runs and 78 RBIs in just 307 at-bats. In the second half, he hit .323 with 18 homers, which allowed him to become the fourth slugger with 700 home runs (703) and move into second place all-time with 2,218 RBIs.

The .895 OPS was the highest of his career since .906 in 2011, his last year with the St. Louis Cardinals, before he left for free agency. His 154 OPS+ was the best since he led the NL with 173 in 2010.

MANAGER OF THE YEAR (Oliver Mármol): In his debut with the Cardinals, Mármol led the club to the National League Central Division. With 93 wins he fell five short of tying the club record for a rookie manager (Eddie Dyer, 98 in 1946).

Mármol, the second Dominican to win a divisional title as manager in MLB (Felipe Alou was the only one) joined Tony La Russa (1996), Mike Matheny (2012) and Mike Shildt as the rookie drivers who finished at the head of their division with the St. Louis jersey.

SPECIAL MENTIONS (Arraez, Urías, Cabrera and Pujols): The Twins’ Luis Arraez went 2-for-5 in the last two games of the season to become the sixth Venezuelan to win the batting lead in one of the two major leagues. Arraez beat Judge’s .311 by .316.

Urías, of the Dodgers, is the first Mexican pitcher to win the ERA lead in either of the two leagues and put himself in a good position to fight for the National League Cy Young, which his compatriot Fernando Valenzuela caught in his historic season. from 1981.

Miguel Cabrera got his 3,000th hit and double 600th of his career. He also joined Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez on the short list of sluggers with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

ALL LATIN STARS

C- Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays

1B- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

2B- Jose Altuve, Astros

SS-Francisco Lindor, Mets

3B- Manny Machado, Padres

OF- Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

OF- Juan Soto, Nationals

OF- Randy Arozarena, Rays

DH- Yordan Álvarez, Astros

SUBSTITUTES: Salvador Pérez/Royals (C), Luis Arráez/Twins (1B), Andrés Giménez/Guardians (2B), Xander Bogaerts/RedSox (SS), José Ramírez/Guardians (3B), Starling Marte/Mets (OF), Teoscar Hernández /BlueJays (OF) and Anthony Santander/Orioles (OF).

STARTING PITCHERS: Sandy Alcantara/Marlins; Julio Urias/Dodgers; Framber Valdez/Astros, Néstor Cortés/Yankees and Martín Pérez/Rangers

RELIEF PITCHERS: Edwin Díaz/Mets, Emmanuel Clase/Guardians, Camilo Doval/Giants, Rafael Montero/Astros and Félix Bautista/Orioles.

MANAGER: Oliver Marmol, Cardinals