Lourdes del Río: “Anything that has to do with Puerto Rico gives me back my spirits”

The “great evil”, “the beast” and the “emperor of all evil”, these are just three examples of how, over the years, great authors have named the illness that in 2019 affected the Health of 1,752,735 people in USAaccording to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Since being diagnosed with breast cancer -last April- the Puerto Rican journalist based in Miami, Lourdes Del Riotook it on as a “challenge”. With the same courage, tenacity and temperance that he projects through the cameras of Univisionthe communicator decreed that without having received any therapy the disease was already “overcome”.

Today, seven months after receiving the news, Del Río reaffirms his commitment to educate, encourage and accompany those who face the same struggle.

The journalist, Lourdes del Río, carries a message #EnPositivo that helps her see life with another lens. (Hector Torres)

“As I said when I made my diagnosis public, it is incredible how I believed that I was giving people life tools through the #EnPositivo podcast, it was like God was giving them to me for what was coming to me,” said the “Puerto Rican soul, life and heart”. “I count my blessings every day, I don’t focus on the disease at all. Everything we are doing is preventive because they already removed my tumor, but since I still had it I declared myself healthy because the mind is very powerful and we have to send it the right messages, and I also want to take that message to the people for cancer or whatever. You cannot begin to decree that it is wrong, declare yourself healthy and fight, that when there is a good attitude, the vast majority of the time, a very high percentage, things go well “, added

#EnPositivo, he clarified, was born as a personal project authorized by his employer, Univisión. In the episodic series, available on Spotify, Youtube and Apple Podcast, the communicator has interviewed figures such as the Puerto Rican presenter, Giselle Blondet; former Colombian beauty queen Danielle Alvarez and the Argentine model Julian Gil.

Lourdes del Río in her recording studio for the En Positivo podcast. (Hector Torres)

According to the communicator, the chemo and radiotherapy process has its ups and downs. At the time of the interview with The new daythe Añasqueña was grateful because it was a “good day” and, moreover, she said that the virtual meeting with this medium made her “very excited”.

“Anything that has to do with Puerto Rico gives me back my spirits and, thank God, (I’m) fine. I have my next chemo next week. Usually there is a pre-chemo period where the effect has worn off quite a bit and then you feel better, and I’m at that moment, so it’s perfect “, He detailed who other days has been “lying down”.

Precisely, next week, the journalist will receive the last of four chemotherapies. She will then begin a process of 20 radiotherapies and, finally, she will take five years of pill treatment to manage estrogen.

#TeamLourdesRita

Among everything that usually comes along with adverse moments such as a diagnosis of illness, Del Río highlighted the love, solidarity and understanding of those around her. Along these lines, she spoke of the #TeamLourdesRita that her great friend and classmate of hers until fourth year, Ana Margarita Mayorga, created to participate in the 5K race “Race for the Cure” of Susan G. Komen Puerto Ricoleading organization in breast cancer awareness on the island.

The event, which this year will celebrate its 16th edition on Sunday, October 9, at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Ricowill also serve to bring together a group of the communicator’s “adored childhood friends” who, likewise, belonged to the Pioneers class of the Immaculate Conception Academy, in Mayaguez.

“That means something to me that I have no words to describe. It was a surprise. We grew up like this, being lifelong friends. There was a meeting recently to commemorate graduating years. I could not go because of this situation because the diagnosis just arrived. I already had tickets and everything, and made plans to go to Puerto Rico for that activity, which I was going to take advantage of the same weekend for the activity of the mural that they had planned to unveil, and that thank God -finally- it could happen and I was able to to go. But well, everything was happening at that moment when the diagnosis arrives, the diagnosis stops everything, ”he explained.

Lourdes del Río poses for the lens of photographer Hector Torres (https://www.hectortorresphoto.com/) (Hector Torres)

From her home in Miami, specifically in the space where she produces #EnPositivo, the cancer survivor reported that when she found out about her friends’ initiative, in addition to thanking them immensely, she had the opportunity to reflect thanks to the slogan of this edition: “They They don’t walk alone.” Del Río continued that in her process she has been able to verify that the cancer patient is not alone, that there are people like Mayorga, her former classmates and the presenter Karla Monroigwilling to literally go the extra mile for your well-being.

“I am very close friends with Karla. In fact, she was the one who left me my new ‘look’, a very dear friend. She has been involved in it for years because she is a wonderful and giving woman. People don’t know how amazing Karla is.” said.

Long before she found out that a group would bear the name she hadn’t used “a thousand years ago,” as she joked, Del Río received a call from Susan Komen, who invited her to join the series of events organized by the organization in order to raise money. money. With deep regret, the Univisión journalist was unable to specify any plan so as not to compromise – even more – her immune system. However, she assured her that she will find a way to contribute until her state of health allows her to resume mass social activities.

“I think that everything that has happened to me has been with a teaching and that has left in me a life purpose, an unshakable faith that I already had -thank God- and a bulletproof positivism, as also I have always had”, pointed out.

full of love

In her support group, the graduate of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), also named his compatriot, the presenter Adamari Lopez, to her colleagues from the American television network in Spanish, Univisión, and to the thousands of followers who daily shower her with blessings, messages of faith and details. Talk with the co-host of the program “Hoy Día” of Telemundohe commented, helped him “a lot” at the beginning of the process.

“Univisión has played a vital role because they have given me all their support so that I am well and can return. I work from home on some production things, but my return to the screens has to take a while because I’m still in very strong processes.” revealed while making a special mention to his bosses María Martínez Guzmán and Leopoldo Gómez.

Lourdes del Río with one of her dogs, Paquito, on the sofa of her house in Miami. (Hector Torres)

Regarding the details that many followers have taken her to a bench on the outskirts of her residence, which has become a border of love that knows no limits, the Puerto Rican, to name a few, spoke of gifts from Medjugorje, Fatima and Lourdes, Unofficial Catholic pilgrimage sites. Likewise, she recognized the gesture of one of her co-workers who faithfully leaves her a bag full of soursop tree leaves, which she uses to make tea.

After “the big stop” or “mandatory stop” that a “positive for cancer” supposes, the Puerto Rican is ready to face life in a different way, with new scars and more experiences. Although, certainly, she does not know what the future holds for her, one thing is certain, and that is that she will live the rest of her days in help mode and #EnPositivo.

“Whatever it is, face life with positivity, with faith. It doesn’t matter how much faith you have, because it helps a lot to believe that tomorrow is going to be better than today. If the issue is cancer, of course prevention is super important. If you are going to take something away from this conversation, please be clear that cancer is not a death sentence. Cancer can be many things, including an opportunity to grow,” he advised.