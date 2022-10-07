Lidia Ávila announces the unfortunate death of her brother

Always sincere when sharing aspects of her personal life, Lydia Avila He opened his heart about one of the most difficult family events, after the death of one of his brothers. The singer, who is focused on the concert tour of OV7, gave him a heartfelt farewell, entirely distressed by this sudden departure. In her message, the interpreter made clear the infinite love she has for her relative, with whom she apparently had a close relationship, as she let it be seen through some photographs in which they are seen enjoying at various times. She was also very reserved, because she did not give details of the causes that caused the death.

Lidia used her social networks to honor the memory of her brother, to whom she expressed her immense affection without forgetting to highlight some of his personality traits, describing him as someone who always tried to be on her side, even giving his best to be an exemplary guy. “At what moment, fat man of my soul. My fat gold, why so soon? ”, Said the interpreter in the first lines of her text published on the morning of this October 6. “My unconditional companion, the one who was always there for everyone at whatever time it was, the soul of all the places I went to, the one everyone loved, my favorite singer, the one who prepared the best drinks, the one who taught me to drive. in a bocho…” Ávila added, completely moved, words that took her followers by surprise.

One of the fondest memories for Lidia is undoubtedly that of her first years on stage, a time in which her brother never left her side. Thus, she remembered that moment that her life took a definitive turn, being him the main destination of her undertaking to conquer her dreams in the show. “The one who accompanied me since I was little to all my rehearsals and tours, the one who always asked me for tickets…”, she expressed, and then spoke in a sympathetic way about the attachment she had towards her little ones. “The one who bothered my children the most, even so he was the spoiled uncle, what are we going to do without you? Weren’t you the one who was going to take care of us all? ”, She added.

‘We will see us again’

Faced with this unfortunate departure, Lidia Ávila reiterated how important it was for her to grow up with her brother, for which she illustrated her dedication with an album of photographs in which she appears with him at various times. In some of her postcards, she is seen giving her hugs and kisses, memories that she now treasures for her whole life. Finally, she Lidia made a promise to meet him again sometime, raising her feelings and honoring her memory through her words. In fact, she remembered her deceased little daughter, Sofia. “I love you, I love you and I stay calm because I always told you. A part of my heart goes out to you, now you are with your son and my daughter, with our grandparents and with Aunt Rurry. Rest in peace, dear brother, God have you in his glory. We will meet again, ”she finished her.

As expected, her famous friends were sensitive to the duel that Lidia and her family are going through, sending her heartfelt messages and condolences. “My friend of mine, I still don’t believe it. I hug you with my soul. Monica was very special. Always in my heart. All my love for all your family. I love you so much,” the singer wrote. Litzy. Yuri, Benny Ibarra and the driver Rocio Sanchez Azuara were other celebrities who reacted to the news.

