Jürgen Damm is ‘running’ for the presidency of Mexico in 2030

Midtime Editorial

Mexico / 06.10.2022 16:59:48





As a joke and using a photomontage, the player of the America club Jurgen Damm he “posted” for the presidency of mexico in the period 2030-2036, all after a comment he made on his social networks and that generated controversy among users.

And it is that the footballer uploaded a photograph with a legend where he assured that Mexico would be a world power If the country was ruled bycapable, prepared and above all honest people”.

Minutes later, and after the controversy that generated that first imagethe player published another postcard, which he accompanied with a text in which he highlighted his professional successes, both on and off the field.

“Do not compare, enjoy your next president of the 2030-2036 six-year term. Humbly I speak 3 languages (English, Spanish, German and by that time I would be at 100 in French, 2 university degrees in administration and communication) champion with Pachuca, Tigres and soon with the great Ave. National Team but above all, honest, simple and loyal to my Mexican people. #JürgenDammPresidente2030”, he pointed out.

Jurgen He has not had the desired minutes in the Eaglesa team that is experiencing a good moment, however, has been close to the fans through its networks, where it shares its life and some moments with its family.

During the regular phase of the tournament Opening 2022 of the MX League just participated in five matchesnone as a starter, adding just 80 minutes, without producing goals or assists.

Despite this, it is ready to be available if Ferdinand Ortiz requires it, as it did in the Classic in view of Chivasof a friendly nature, where he was able to score a goal in the victory of the Eagles.