Juan Maldonado, accused in the Falcón case, has already been released

The former director of Comunidad Digna, Juan Maldonado, is now free. implicated in the Falcon caseto whom last week an investigating judge from Santiago changed his preventive detention.

The former official was dispatched from the El Pinito Correction and Rehabilitation Center (CCR) in La Vega, after his defense council processed the payment for the electric bracelet, who was also prevented from leaving.

“Our client is now free, after making the payment for the electronic bracelet that was imposed on him as a measure of coercion, after his pre-trial detention was revoked,” argued one of the lawyers in conversation with the LISTÍN DIARIO.

Last week, Judge Job García, of the Second Court of Instruction in Santiago, varied the preventive detention that weighed against John Maldonadoby arranging for the electronic bracelet to be placed on him, as well as an impediment to leaving the country.

The court made the decision by accepting a request for review of the coercion measure presented by his lawyers, doctors Carlos Olivares, Enmanuel Pimentel and Honoris Pulojs.

In his decision, the judge considered that the investigation carried out by the Specialized Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Attorney’s Office had already concluded and that Maldonado does not represent a flight risk.

Juan Maldonado Castro was director of Comunidad Digna from September 2020 to September 2021, when the Falcón case broke out, launched by the Public Ministry against money laundering as a result of drug trafficking.

The former official is the husband of the deputy of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) for El Seibo, Faustina Guerrero Cabrera (Grey Maldonado), who is also being investigated by Operation Falcon.

The Public Ministry accuses them of laundering large sums of money within a criminal network in which “they trafficked hundreds of thousands of kilos of drugs to Europe, the United States and Puerto Rico, moving more than US$500 million as a product of that criminal activity.”