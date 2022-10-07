Jennifer Lopez wears the haircut for women that is perfect after 50

Jennifer Lopez is premiering her new movie Shotgun Wedding, in which she stars alongside Josh Duhamel. A few days ago the promotional poster for the film came to light and what was surprising was JLo’s lookbecause the actress and singer wore a women’s haircut that is perfect to look modern after 50.

Currently, JLo is 53 years old and on her social networks she has shown us that age does not matter if you want to look spectacular, because you can have your own style and very elegant to look amazing wherever you go. So if you’re thinking of new makeoveryou can try the women’s haircut that the Bronx Diva wore.

Jennifer Lopez shows off the wolf cut haircut

Through Instagram, the film Shotgun Wedding revealed the official image to promote the film in the world, in which it appears Jennifer Lopez with a very different haircut to which we are accustomed. JLo usually wears a long layered hair lookhowever, on this occasion he opted for the wolf cut style.

Jennifer Lopez wore the wolf cut haircut which is distinguished by much shorter coats, as well as more volume on top. Likewise, JLo opted for short shoulder-length hair and with a blonde hue with a color effect to give greater luminosity to the face.

Jennifer Lopez revealed her new makeover for the movie Shotgun Wedding. Photo: Instagram @primevideo

What is the wolf cut haircut?

The wolf cut haircut has been in trend for a few months, because it is not only the one that Jennifer Lopez wears in her new film, but also we have seen it in celebrities like Billie Eilish or Eiza González.

According to the official L’Oreal site, the wolf cut haircut for women is a fusion of the Shag and the Mulletthat is, one of the most used styles in the 70s and 80s. The wolf cut is distinguished by having multiple short layers and a fringe that adds volume to the top of the face. Likewise, layers and feathering help define the face.

The wolf cut haircut is distinguished by having multiple layers. Photo: Instagram @modestspotcarrillo

How to use the wolf cut haircut?

The wolf cut is an ideal haircut for women with round faces., as it will make your features look much sharper. Likewise, if you have little hair or low hair density, this haircut is beneficial for you, since the multiple layers will give more volume and movement to your look.