Jay Wheeler asks Zhamira Zambrano for her hand hours before her first concert at the Choliseo

Double celebration. In the same place where he will offer his first big concert in a few hours, reggaeton singer Jay Wheeler asked his girlfriend, Venezuelan singer Zhamira Zambrano, for her hand.

The Puerto Rico Coliseum was the setting that the urban artist chose for such an important and emotional moment.

“He said yessss. Today we celebrate double family, ”Jay Wheeler wrote on his social networks.

The publication was accompanied by a video that shows Zhamira Zambrano walking through the corridors of the coliseum until entering the arena area and seeing a platform with a cake and large letters that formed the words “Marry Me”. Jay Wheeler was also on stage, and dressed as a dinosaur, he knelt down and handed her the engagement ring.

“That was more stressful than the Choli. But it’s because I wanted it to be perfect. I say that it could be better, but it was beautiful, it was beautiful”the reggaeton player told Primera Hora about the preparations to ask his girlfriend for his hand.

“She is the best woman I have ever met. She’s wonderful, she’s smart, she cares a lot.”This is how the interpreter of “Curiosity” described Zhamira Zambrano.

Jay Wheeler will offer tonight the first of his four shows at the Choliseo.