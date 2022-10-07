It was perfect for Eduardo Capetillo, they ended up cheating on him and he almost left this world

Edward Capetillo

October 06, 2022 9:30 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

When you think of Eduardo Capetillo at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate it with the name of your partner, Biby Gaytán. Without a doubt, they are a perfect example of a professional relationship that moved into a personal and loving relationship and many envy their connection.

Surely the ones who most are their ex-partners since in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to have overwhelming success in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. In fact, there is a star who would surely want to return to the moment in which he was with Capetillo.

More news from Capetillo:

IT WAS THE GREAT LOVE OF EDUARDO CAPETILLO BUT THE TRAGEDY MARKED ITS END

IT COULD BE MORE THAN EDUARDO CAPETILLO BUT HE CHANGED HIS PREFERENCES AND NOW NOBODY RECOGNIZES HIM

This woman had a love triangle with Eduardo, since it made him doubt and made him tremble from the attraction they felt. From there, her life turned upside down and the pandemic and her separation completely transformed her.

However, he could not hide his spite

Capetillo and Adamari in ‘Camila’

This is Adamari López, one of the most popular Latin stars in recent weeks. His relationship with Capetillo occurred in the telenovela ‘Camila’, where he often doubted her love for the protagonist for being with the character of Adamari.

Now, she has gone through thick and thin in her life, dealing with even quite delicate health problems such as the cancer she suffered a few years ago. In the present, she gave an interview where she talked about how she changed her life with the pandemic and her breakup with Toni Costa.

However, he left open the possibility that it was due to infidelity and his videos on Instagram have left the doubt as to whether they are indirect for him and his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán.