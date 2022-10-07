Is a robot? The unusual reason why they gathered more than two million signatures to kick Haaland out of the Premier League

2022-10-06

Yes with him Borussia Dortmund was already demonstrating what he is capable of, with the Manchester City is getting amazing numbers. Erling Haland He hasn’t stopped scoring since he arrived at the English team and his present excites the ‘Citizens’, but makes the rivals tremble. They revealed the great ‘secret’ of Haaland because he always pays in every game That is why in England a request is underway for the striker to be deported and not be able to continue playing in the Premier League. Precisely on the website Change.orgfans who are obviously not from City they are gathering signatures to kick out Haland from his league for an unusual reason. Many followers accuse the 22-year-old Norwegian of being… a robot! And the funny thing is that there are already more than two million signatures collected.

In turn, the British Parliament, after 100,000 signatures, debates petitions that reach that number in one session, so we will have to wait and see what will happen with this incredible situation. The truth is Haland He continues adding milestones to his short career and it does not seem that he will have limits. The records of Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo they seemed unattainable, but the young battering ram is showing that he will go for each one of them. During his stay in Manchester he has already scored 19 goals in 12 games, including three assists. And that’s not all, he already scored three hat-tricks, which is surprising given the short time he’s been playing.