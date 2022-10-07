Is a robot? The unusual reason why they gathered more than two million signatures to kick Haaland out of the Premier League
2022-10-06
Yes with him Borussia Dortmund was already demonstrating what he is capable of, with the Manchester City is getting amazing numbers. Erling Haland He hasn’t stopped scoring since he arrived at the English team and his present excites the ‘Citizens’, but makes the rivals tremble.
That is why in England a request is underway for the striker to be deported and not be able to continue playing in the Premier League.
Precisely on the website Change.orgfans who are obviously not from City they are gathering signatures to kick out Haland from his league for an unusual reason. Many followers accuse the 22-year-old Norwegian of being… a robot! And the funny thing is that there are already more than two million signatures collected.
In turn, the British Parliament, after 100,000 signatures, debates petitions that reach that number in one session, so we will have to wait and see what will happen with this incredible situation.
The truth is Haland He continues adding milestones to his short career and it does not seem that he will have limits. The records of Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo they seemed unattainable, but the young battering ram is showing that he will go for each one of them.
During his stay in Manchester he has already scored 19 goals in 12 games, including three assists. And that’s not all, he already scored three hat-tricks, which is surprising given the short time he’s been playing.
”Her numbers, honestly, are scary. They speak for themselves. It gives us the feeling that he is always hungry for goals and is very competitive. Of course the quality we have at his side helps him score goals. But what he has done since his arrival, I did not teach him anything. He has an incredible instinct to know where the ball will arrive in the area. That brings it from his mom and his dad. He was born with that, with the gift of scoring goals ”, explained the coach Pep Guardiola.
Guardiola and Haaland’s supposed exit clause to go to Real Madrid
For its part, Jack Grealish He admitted his surprise, calmness and even happiness to have such a lethal striker as a partner: “Honestly, Haaland is incredible. I have never witnessed anything like this in my life. On the first and second goals I was just laughing. He is always there. Hopefully he can continue this way and lead us to glory.”
He also revealed a dialogue with Kamil Grabaraarcher of Copenhagen and victim of the double Erling in just 32 minutes for the Champions League. “The Copenhagen goalkeeper told me something about Haaland: He is not human!” He told the Daily Mail.