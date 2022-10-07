In a few days the feeling of health and well-being increases

Burning has its own name: alcoholic gastritis

A glass of alcohol is enough to have burning. Stomach upset caused by acid increases. This can end up damaging the lining of the stomach, leading to complications such as gastroesophageal reflux disease. Alcohol favors the reduction of the pressure of the lower esophageal sphincter, and therefore, a reflux appears from the stomach to the esophagus of gastric acid, says Roi Ribera, specialized in the Digestive System. Here comes the well-known burning sensation or heartburn, something typical after drinking a few drinks.

So common is the symptom that it even has its own name. The gastritis alcoholic: Drinking alcohol causes inflammation by irritating the lining of the stomach. This can evolve to the appearance of ulcers, both of the stomach and the esophagus, and conditions, from the clinical point of view, that the person has a sensation of heartburn and digestive discomfort, explains Marta Casado.

In this sense, the manifestation is parallel to the quantity and behavior of each person: The most common is acute gastritis., which is punctual and consistent with consumption, however, if we maintain it over time, a chronic condition can appear, and this can lead to complications, Casado points out. The improvement time will vary depending on the severity. If it is a single night, the recovery is almost immediate.

Intestinal microorganisms are transformed

the microbiota intestinal, also called the second brain, also comes into play. It is now known that alcohol has a negative impact on this microbial community: It favors intestinal dysbiosis, that is, its alteration. It remains, to a certain extent, to correlate whether this alteration ends up producing digestive symptoms such as swelling or problems in the depositional habit, explains the expert in the Digestive System. Everything points to an existing link. In fact, there is a communication with other organs: One of the lines of research that is being developed is the effect of alcohol on the intestine and its microbiota. It was observed that, as a result of drinking, the intestinal flora releases a series of compounds into the bloodstream that produce inflammation in the liver, the researcher details.

Liver and pancreas, low in the body’s laboratory

The liver It is the largest internal organ in the human body, and is known as the body’s laboratory. Among its hundreds of functions is that of metabolizing fats, carbohydrates and proteins, producing bile or detoxifying the blood. That is why when a person drinks alcohol, the liver is the main protagonist as far as damage is concerned. Initially, a series of oxidative processes take place that lead to an accumulation of liver fat. It is called steatosis and in the long run it can trigger liver inflammation that ends up causing cirrhosis, explains Roi Ribera. And if this is not controlled, liver cancer.

For its part, in the pancreas, alcohol sets the stage for the development of chronic pancreatitis, which can lead to endocrine and exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. The latter favors poor digestion of food, for example, says the digestive expert. Instead, if the pancreatitis is acute, unlike the first, it will have a punctual manifestation with a lot of pain.

Despite the damage, medicine considers the liver a fairly resistant organ: Is able to withstand high alcohol intake on most occasionsRibera specifies. Fatty liver, the first manifestation of binge drinking, is reversible and from the first day you stop drinking, it begins to improve. That yes, once the cirrhosis is advanced the damage has no solution. There are several ways to detect a fatty liver.

First of all, the analytics. Certain liver enzymes are altered, and that’s when we start warning patients. In other words, if you don’t change your lifestyle, there will come a time when there is no going back. Then there are ultrasounds, which can show the effects of alcohol even before a blood test. On any type of abdominal ultrasound, the liver is seen to be brighter. This suggests an accumulation of fat, explains Roi Ribera. At this first notice, the patient will only be able to eliminate risk factors and improve protective habits to reverse the situation in a matter of weeks or months, she details.

How does alcohol affect the brain?

The brain It is one of the most affected, especially that of young people, which is under construction, points out Santiago Canals. The influence of alcohol can be divided into chapters. First of all, the inflammation derived from the consumption of this drug also reaches, reaching chronic damage. It has biochemical effects due to its toxicity, but also at the level of the neurotransmission. The most important, if we talk about addictive behaviors in alcohol, is that it produces the release of dopamine in the nucleus accumbens. This translates into a positive reward, Canals points out. In turn, this reinforcement, which acts in the long term, perpetuates the behaviors that cause the consumption of this substance. It is the whiting that bites its tail.

Drugs, including alcohol, parasitize neural circuits and cause the memories associated with their intake to be considered good, and therefore, we consume it again until it becomes compulsive. At this point, there is no conscious control, which is in charge of the prefrontal cortex, but the behavior becomes a habit, adds the expert.









Motivation, desire or addiction: dopamine is responsible

Luca Cancela







The damage is clear, however, can it be reversed? Yes, although not immediately, let alone completely effective. The main conditioning factor is the amount of alcohol consumed by the person. If it is a sporadic intake, the fictional pleasurable feeling produced by the drug will be there but will recover later, answers Santiago Canals. The problem lies, therefore, in those who abuse alcohol. At first, you can sustain an increased release of dopamine, but there comes a point where the system downregulates. That is, you go to a state hypodopaminergic. The patient will need more of this neurotransmitter as time goes by, and in many cases this will mean that they no longer want dopamine for the effect of fictitious pleasure, but to stop the unpleasant symptoms it causes.

Precisely, the Canals laboratory does not seek an answer to sporadic consumers, but to those who ingest it in an exaggerated way. Well, they recognize the problem. The only thing they can do is not drink, which is very difficult. The risk of relapse is very high, exposes the expert.

Thus, during the stage of total withdrawal, the brain does not fully recover until a good time has passed. The system, as it has had constant and extensive alcohol consumption, finds its balance in a different state than normal. It is part of adaptation. That is, it cannot reach the original equilibrium state, so it has a tendency to remain in a pathological or drug-dependent state, he explains. In a study in humans and animals, carried out in 2019, they observed that at the time of stopping alcohol consumption, the damage is not paralyzed or recovery is seen, but rather the damage continues to progress, he details. All of this has to do with the relationship between the brain and the rest of the body. How long should it take for the damage to stop? At least six weeks. But they can be more, he concludes.







Marta Casado, hepatologist: You have to spend at least three days in a row without trying alcohol a week

Luca Cancela

The alcohol it is the most consumed psychoactive substance and the age of onset is 14 years, both in men and women. Between 2010 and 2017 it is estimated that in Spain there were an average of 15,489 deaths attributable to its annual intake, of which that 55.7% were premature. Its consumption is an important risk factor not only for disease, but also for mortality. To find out the healthy amount, how to recover the liver and the effects of this drink on the body, we talked to Martha Marriedpresident of the Spanish Foundation of the Digestive System (FEAD) and hepatology at the Torrecrdenas University Hospital (Almera). Currently, she is involved in several international clinical trials as principal investigator, and she conducts research projects on topics such as Hepatitis C and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).



Keep reading



Luca Cancela

Graduated in Journalism and CAV. I specialized in new formats in the MPXA. Before, it went through Sociedad and later, through the A Corua branch of La Voz de Galicia. Now, as an editor at La Voz de la Salud, it is time to tell and continue learning about one of my passions, nutrition. Graduated in Journalism and CAV. I specialized in new formats in the MPXA. Before, it went through Sociedad and later, through the A Corua branch of La Voz de Galicia. Now, as an editor at La Voz de la Salud, it is time to tell and continue learning about one of my passions, nutrition.